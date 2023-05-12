Rogovoy Report 5/12/23

Adiós Ghost brings its blend of electro-dance music, R&B, funk, and West African textures to the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., tonight at 7:30. Pasadena-based electropop duo System Exclusive warms up the crowd for Adiós Ghost. Some listeners may hear an affinity between Adiós Ghost and Talking Heads, with System Exclusive echoing Eurythmics. (Fri, May 12)

Jakob Dylan’s band The Wallflowers performs at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., tonight at 7:30. The Wallflowers have been performing for over three decades and are best known for such mid-1990s hits as “One Headlight,” “6th Avenue Heartache,” and “Three Marlenas.” Dylan has been the group’s lead vocalist and songwriter since the beginning, and he spent the earliest years of his life in Woodstock, N.Y. (Fri, May 12)

Irish singer/songwriter Mick Lynch will be joined by Mary Stuart Masterson in concert at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, N.Y., tonight at 7, as part of the Listening Room series. Lynch, who now calls the Hudson Valley home, was cofounder of Irish group Storyman. (Fri, May 12)

Pianist Conrad Tao and guitarist Patrick Higgins present a two-part program pairing historical works with the world premiere of Higgins’s “Toccata and Fugue” for solo piano at the Clark in Williamstown, Mass., on Saturday at 6pm. New York magazine calls Tao “the kind of musician who is shaping the future of classical music,” and the New Yorker called Higgins one of the “prime movers of the local avant-garde.” (Sat, May 13)

Cuban percussionist and Latin Grammy nominee Pedrito Martinez and his band will lay down the infectious rumba rhythms at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8 p.m. (Sat, May 13)

Pioneer Valley-based chamber-folk ensemble Eavesdrop brings its gorgeous harmonies and rootsy, Americana textures to the Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Sat, May 13)

Tan Dun conducts the Bard Conservatory Orchestra in a program called Water Spirits, From River to Ocean, featuring works by Czech, French, Romanian, Japanese, and British composers who were inspired by the sounds of oceans, rivers, and flowing waters, at Bard Fisher Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. (Sat, May 13)

Instrumentalists Zach Layton, Geoff Gersh, and Bradford Reed join forces to perform their avant-garde score to the equally experimental Danish expressionist silent film classic The Passion of Joan of Arc from 1928 at TSL in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7 p.m. (Sat, May 13)

Folk-duo Magpie kicks off its 50th anniversary tour this weekend with shows at the Towne Crier in Beacon, N.Y., tonight at 6:30, and at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Saturday at 8 p.m. (Sat, May 13)

Clarinetist Paul Green will be joined by pianist Doris Stevenson and violinist Elizabeth Silver performing works by Debussy, Brahms, Poulenc, Bartok and Milhaud as part of the Concerts in the Village series at Van Buren Hall in Kinderhook, N.Y., on Saturday at 3 p.m. (Sat, May 13)

Grammy Award-winner Boz Scaggs brings his infectious, jazzy blend of R&B and rock to the Egg in Albany, N.Y., on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Scaggs is best known for his mid-1970s hit singles “Lido Shuffle” and “Lowdown.” (Sun, May 14)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

