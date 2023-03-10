Rogovoy Report 3/10/23

In conjunction with William Kentridge Studios, Thulani Chauke, a principal dancer in Kentridge’s The Head and the Load — which was developed and previewed at MASS MoCA in 2018 — is in residence at MASS MoCA today through Saturday, developing a new, site-specific long durational dance work called Eight Elements in Eight Hours. Set in a gallery space, the program is created in collaboration with Chauke’s fellow South African dancer, Albert Fana Tshabalala, and features improvised live music. (Fri-Sat, March 10-11)

The Jamie Baum Septet, featuring an all-star cast of jazz musicians, celebrates texts by women poets in concert as part of the Jazzstock series at Jazz at Senate Garage in Kingston, N.Y., tonight at 7:30pm. Among the musicians performing with flutist Jamie Baum are Sam Sadigursky on reeds, Brad Shepik on guitar, Ricky Rodriguez on bass, and Sara Serpa on vocals. (Fri, Mar 10)

Trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis will appear as guest soloist with the UMass Jazz Ensemble 1 at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass, on Saturday at 7pm. The UMass big band will perform one set of their own material and one set with Marsalis, a scion of New Orleans’ fabled jazz family. (Sat, Mar 11)

Dennis Lichtman and Jerron “Blind Boy” Paxton bring their blend of African-American folk and blues to Spencertown Academy on Saturday at 8pm. The duo plays an entertaining program of acoustic blues, ragtime, Tin Pan Alley pop songs, 1920s jazz, twin fiddle hoe-downs, and original songs and compositions. (Sat, Mar 11)

The Bard Conservatory Orchestra under the direction of Leon Botstein presents a concert celebrating works by Robert Schumann, Richard Strauss, and Ralph Vaughan Williams at the Bard Fisher Center on Saturday at 8pm. The program includes Strauss’s Death and Transfiguration and Vaughan Williams’s “A London Symphony.” (Sat, Mar 11)

The Jupiter Ensemble brings its early music all-Vivaldi program featuring French mezzo-soprano Lea Desandre to Union College’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday at 3pm. Lea Desandre was named female singer of the year by the prestigious Opus Klassik last year. (Sun, Mar 12)

Good luck finding tickets at this late date, but it should not go unremarked that the Boss – that would be Bruce Springsteen to you -- brings his E Street Band and his tremendous catalog of rock ‘n’ roll classics dating back to the early 1970s, including songs like “Rosalita,” “Kitty’s Back” and “The E Street Shuffle,” to the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Tuesday, March 14, at 7:30pm. Springsteen’s concerts on this tour have typically been three hours long and include fan favorites from throughout his 50-year career. (Tue, Mar 14)

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox brings its Life in the Past Lane Tour to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:30pm, and again at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Friday, March 17, at 8pm. The concert is described as a celebration of the greatest 20th century musical genres, fused with the recognizable hits of our own modern era, for the perfect fusion of vintage and modern. (Wed, Mar 15; Fri, Mar 17)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

