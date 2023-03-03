Rogovoy Report 3/3/23

Vocalist Eva Salina brings her unique take on Balkan Romani songs to Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., tonight at 7pm. Roma accordionist Peter Stan accompanies Salina in the program showcasing the legacy of empowered female voices in Balkan Romani music. (Fri, Mar 3)

Blues singer-guitarist Robert Cray will lead his band at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. Cray’s most recent album, 2020’s That’s What I Heard, was nominated for a Grammy Award, no big deal for the avatar of modern blues, who already has earned a closetful of Grammys and membership in the Blues Hall of Fame. (Sat, Mar 4)

The world premiere of Isaiah 44: 21-23 by Williamstown composer Stephen Dankner will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm, when the Cantilena Chamber Choir will perform with a trio of Berkshire jazz musicians, including John Sauer on piano, Jon Suters on bass, and Bill Chapman on drums. The free concert will also include A Little Jazz Mass by Bob Chilcott and All My Hope by Dave Brubeck. (Sun, Mar 5)

The Berkshire Chamber Players perform works by George Gershwin, Handel, Beethoven and others at the Stockbridge Library in Stockbridge, Mass., on Sunday at 2pm. The quartet includes Natalie Kress and Robyn Quinnett on violins, Marka Gustavsson on viola, and Joel Moerschel on cello. (Sun, Mar 5)

Conductor James Bagwell leads The Orchestra Now and soloists from the Bard Conservatory Graduate Vocal Arts Program in a concert performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s fairyland fantasy Iolanthe at the Bard Fisher Center on Saturday at 7pm, and again on Sunday at 3pm. (Sat-Sun, Mar 4-5)Talking Heads multi-instrumentalist Jerry Harrison and touring guitarist Adrian Belew bring their Remain in Light tour, celebrating the music of the pathbreaking album of the same name, to Upstate Concert Hall in Albany, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 8, at 8pm. (Wed, Mar 8)

The Metta Quintet will perform its program, She Said / She Says: Women in Jazz at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Thursday, March 9, at 7pm. The concert celebrates the lives and music of some of the many courageous, creative women who have dedicated their lives to the serious study and practice of jazz music from its birth in the early twentieth century until today. (Thu, Mar 9)

The Jamie Baum Septet, featuring an all-star cast of jazz musicians, celebrates texts by women poets in concert as part of the Jazzstock series at Jazz at Senate Garage in Kingston, N.Y., next Friday, March 10, at 7:30pm. Among the musicians performing with flutist Jamie Baum are Sam Sadigursky on reeds, Brad Shepik on guitar, Ricky Rodriguez on bass, and Sara Serpa on vocals. (Fri, Mar 10)

