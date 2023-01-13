Rogovoy Report 1/13/23

Let’s begin with some laughs. Standup comedian Nikki Glaser brings her so-called “Good Girl Tour,” featuring her shockingly-honest, no-holds barred style of comedy, to the Egg in Albany tonight at 7. Nikki has multiple stand-up specials and late-night TV appearances in which she jokes about her most humiliating moments as a woman in the modern world. (Fri, Jan 13)

Speaking of standup comedy, comedian Carmen Lagala headlines the Comedy Grotto at the Flat Burger Society in Pittsfield, Mass., on Saturday at 8 p.m. Lagala made her network television debut in 2018 on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Originally from Vermont, Lagala endears audiences with her small-town charm, delivering jokes that are smart, dark, playful, and often shocking. (Sat, Jan 14)

The annual I/O Festival in Williamstown, Mass., features cutting-edge new music by composers representing diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and musical practices, and explores new modes of performance and expression. Now in its fifteenth year, the festival takes place this weekend, tonight through Sunday, on the Williams College campus and at the Clark Art Institute. Tonight at 7:30 at the Williams ‘62 Center, the I/O Ensemble will perform works by Sarah Hennies, Katherine Balch – who has been called “some kind of musical Thomas Edison.” Penelope, by Sarah Kirkland Snider, a 60-minute song cycle for female voice, chamber orchestra, and electronics, based on texts by playwright Ellen McLaughlin, will be performed in the ‘62 Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. The festival concludes on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Clark with genre-crossing jazz by new music ensemble GEORGE, performing music from their forthcoming album, Letters to George. GEORGE is the brainchild of composer and percussionist John Hollenbeck, and includes flutist and saxophonist Anna Webber; Aurora Nealand of the New Orleans band Royal Roses; and Isis Paola Giraldo aka Chiquita Magic. (Fri-Sun, Jan 13-15)

Singer-songwriter Diana DeMuth, who has worked with the Lumineers, brings her original folk-rock songs and her powerful, gospel-influenced vocals to Park Theater in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 8 p.m. (Sat, Jan 14)

Albany Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of David Alan Miller, performs new and modern works at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, in Troy, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The program features the world premiere of a new work by Harriet Steinke, Sibelius's Symphony No. 5, and Kamran Ince’s Percussion Concerto, featuring Grammy Award-winning soloist Evelyn Glennie. There will be a repeat performance on Sunday at 3 p.m. (Sat-Sun, Jan 14-15)

Roomful of Blues, the world-renowned, horn-powered, house-rocking blues band, will perform live at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Saturday at 8 p.m. The Rhode Island-based group has earned five Grammy Award nominations and a slew of other accolades, including seven Blues Music Awards. The group’s latest album is filled with soaring blues, zydeco twists, late-night ballads, Latin-tinged funk, and a touch of vintage, fifth-gear rock ‘n’ roll. (Sat, Jan 14)

Ensemble Schumann will perform works by Beethoven, Arthur Foote, Michael White, and Charles Loeffler in a free concert in the Saugerties Pro Musica series at Saugerties United Methodist Church on Sunday at 3 p.m. (Sun, Jan 15)

Capital Region Classical presents cellist Sterling Elliott tonight at 7:30, in the Massry Center for the Arts in Albany, as part of its Horizons Young Artist Residency. Elliott will perform works by Bach, Mendelssohn, and William Grant Still in the free concert, accompanied by pianist Elliot Wuu. (Fri, Jan 13)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

