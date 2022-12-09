Rogovoy Report 12/9/22

Indie-rock group Deer Tick performs their rootsy, alt-country sounds that might appeal to fans of early Wilco and the National at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on tonight at 8pm. Izzy Heltai warms up the crowd for Deer Tick. (Fri, Dec 9)

Composer Phil Kline’s walking symphony experience, Unsilent Night, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year with community-based performances in more than 40 cities around the world, including Adams, Mass., tonight at 6, and again in Kingston, N.Y. on Fri, Dec 16, at 6pm). This landmark in avant-garde public sound art and a beloved December holiday tradition takes the form of a promenade in which the audience becomes the performer, as each participant gets one of four tracks of music that they play simultaneously, combining to create an ethereal score for walking a carefully chosen route through a city’s streets. (Fri, Dec 9, 6pm; Fri, Dec 16, 6pm)

The world’s premiere modern klezmer group The Klezmatics – the only klezmer band to have won a Grammy Award – bring their Yiddish world fusion to the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., on Saturday, December 10, at 7 p.m. (Sat, Dec 10)

Close Encounters with Music chamber series presents Beethoven’s Grand Piano Trios — the “Ghost” and the “Archduke” – at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington, Mass., on Sunday, December 11, at 4 p.m. (Sun, Dec 11)A holiday concert of Italian and German Renaissance and Baroque music for chorus and brass featuring the Crescendo Chorus and the Berkshire Brass takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 6 p.m., and at Trinity Church in Lakeville, Conn., on Sunday at 4 p.m. The December 10 performance in Stockbridge will include an outdoor light show by Berkshire-based artist Joe Wheaton. (Sat-Sun, Dec 10-11) Violinist Tai Murray will perform works by Beethoven -- including the Kreutzer Sonata -- at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y., on Sunday at 3 p.m., in a presentation by Capital Region Classical. (Sun, Dec 11)

Legendary guitarist and folk-country bluesman Jorma Kaukonen – a founding member of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna and a member of the Rock Hall of Fame – performs his unique stylings of traditional blues and folk tunes as well as his classic original songs at the Egg in Albany, N.Y., on Tuesday, December 13, at 7:30 p.m. (Tues, Dec 13)

Singer-songwriter Glori Wilder brings her moody, soulful brand of pop-soul, likely to appeal to fans of Grace Potter, Regina Spektor, and Amy Winehouse, to the Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., on Thursday, December 15, at 7:30 p.m. (Thurs, Dec 15)

Son Little brings his unique blend of acoustic blues, vintage soul, and conscious hip-hop to Racebrook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., on Thursday, December 15, at 7 p.m. (Thurs, Dec 15)

Legendary jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette -- whose credits read like a history of modern jazz, celebrated for his work with Miles Davis, Herbie Hancock, Keith Jarrett, Bobby McFerrin, and Bill Evans -- will be joined by pianist Jon Batiste of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert fame and bassist Matthew Garrison at UPAC in Kingston, N.Y., on Thursday, December 15, at 8 p.m. (Thurs, Dec 15)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com.

