Rogovoy Report 12/2/22

The Lao Tizer Quartet kicks off Williamstown’s Holiday Walk Weekend at The Clark tonight at 6pm. The group’s latest album, Songs from the Swinghouse, includes original compositions and heavily stylized covers of songs by U2, Cat Stevens, and Led Zeppelin.

Singer-songwriter Kris Delmhorst is the featured artist performing with Session Americana at the Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., tonight at 7:30pm. Delmhorst combines the achy vulnerability of her vocals with rootsy, folk-rock-based arrangements. New York City-based pop-folk artist Elizabeth and the Catapult follows Delmhorst at the Barn on Saturday, at 7:30pm.

The Cantilena Chamber Choir performs its annual Christmas at Trinity concert at Trinity Church in Lenox, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm. The program features traditional carols and choral music by William Byrd, Edvard Grieg and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

The Berkshire Bach Players present their annual Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas concert at the First Congregational Church in Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 7pm. The program features Baroque favorites performed by a quartet of violin, viola, cello, and harpsichord.

An evening of comedy at Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, Mass., stars Kevin Bartini of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame along with fellow comedians Jim Mendrinos and Carole Montgomery on Saturday at 7:30pm.

Stephane Wrembel is one of the greatest living exponents of Django Reinhardt’s so-called Gypsy jazz style of guitar playing, which he will feature along with his septet at WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio the Linda on Saturday at 8pm. Wrembel has headlined Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and New York City’s Town Hall, toured with master violinist Mark O’Connor and shared stages with the likes of Sam Bush, Esperanza Spalding, and Al Di Meola, and contributed music to several Woody Allen films. Capital Region Classical presents the Junction Trio at Union College’s Memorial Chapel in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 3pm. The eclectic program by the adventurous young trio includes John Zorn’s Ghosts, Charles Ives’s Piano Trio, and Ravel’s Trio in A Minor.

The Zēlos Quartet brings its saxophone-based sounds to Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30pm. The program by the youthful foursome features works by William Grant Still and Astor Piazzolla.

Roots-music artist and singer David Bromberg – celebrating a half-century since the release of his debut solo album -- brings his Big Band to Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Sunday at 7pm. The quirky, eclectic Bromberg has a devoted fan following but is almost as well known for the who’s who of artists with whom he has collaborated, including Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jerry Jeff Walker, Willie Nelson, Jorma Kaukonen, and Jerry Garcia.

Cuban-born pianist/composer Elio Villafranca brings his Cinqué program to the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., on Sunday at 7pm, as part of the Jazz Coalition Series. Villafranca’s Cinqué is a five-movement suite inspired by the story of Joseph Cinqué, who in 1839 led a successful revolt aboard the slave ship La Amistad, days after being sold and transported to a sugar plantation in Cuba. And Leon Botstein leads the 80-piece Bard Conservatory Orchestra in a symphonic concert performance of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker at Bard Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com.

