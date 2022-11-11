Rogovoy Report 11/11/22

Fans of chamber music have lots to choose from this weekend:

Members of The Orchestra Now perform a free concert of chamber music featuring works by Mendelssohn, Debussy, Schubert, Mozart, Schumann and others at the Bard Fisher Center tonight at 6. (Fri, Nov 11)

London’s Castalian String Quartet will perform works by Haydn and Britten, along with Beethoven’s B-flat major Quartet, as part of the Capital Region Classical series at Union College’s Memorial Chapel in Schenectady, N.Y., on Sunday at 3 p.m. (Sun, Nov 13)

The Berkshire Chamber Players return ﻿to the Stockbridge Library in Stockbridge, Mass., on

Sunday at 2 p.m. to perform works by Arvo Pärt, Mozart, Beethoven, and Jessie Montgomery (Sun, Nov 13)

Sage City Symphony presents its annual free Fall Concert at Bennington College in Bennington, Vt., on Sunday at 4 p.m. The orchestra will perform works by Hindemith, Florence Price, and “Fantasia for Piano and Orchestra,” by Geoffrey Gee, commissioned by Sage City Symphony, with the composer on piano. (Sun, Nov 13)

Jazz fans take note:

Seven-time Grammy Award-winner Paul Winter brings his saxophone and musical ear attuned to the sounds of nature and the earth to the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Mass., on Saturday at 5:30. (Sat, Nov 12)

Percussionist Michael Wimberly and his trio, featuring cellist Nathaniel Parke and pianist Yoshiko Sato, perform a free concert of their jazzy, funky blend of Sun Ra-influenced Afrofuturism at Bennington Museum on Saturday afternoon at 2. (Sat, Nov 12)

Trumpeter, composer, and bandleader Steven Bernstein brings his famed nine-piece group, the Millennial Territory Orchestra, to the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., on Sunday at 7 p.m. Bernstein is a musical visionary and a deft improviser, and I would go see him play anything anywhere. For this program, Bernstein promises original compositions and new arrangements of works by Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus, the Grateful Dead, Allen Toussaint, and the Beatles. (Sun, Nov 13)

Women singer-songwriters abound in our region in this weekend.

Seven-time Grammy nominee Joan Osborne, best known for her mega-hit “One of Us”, brings her eclectic musical stylings to the Egg in Albany tonight at 7:30. Warming up the crowd for Osborne is Teddy Thompson, scion of the British folk-rock pioneers Richard and Linda Thompson. (Fri, Nov 11)

Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco, who began building an independent, DIY career in 1990 and just kept going, celebrates the 25th anniversary of her iconic live album, Living in Clip, at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, N.Y., tonight at 7:30, when she will be joined by The Righteous Babes Revue, featuring fellow artists Gracie and Rachel, Pieta Brown, and Jocelyn Mackenzie. Ani has enjoyed an amazing career and continues to entertain and provoke with her pointed and humorous, political and socially minded songs. (Fri, Nov 11)

Singer-songwriter Christine Lavin has always struck me as one part folksinger, the other part comedian, and she is just a great entertainer. Lavin will perform at Spencertown Academy in Spencertown, N.Y., on Saturday at 8pm, along with singer-songwriter John Forster, who like Lavin is also a musical humorist, somewhat in the vein of Tom Lehrer. (Sat, Nov 12)

Lila Blue brings her dreamy acoustic folk to Time and Space in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 8. Also on the bill is roots-rocker Phillip Roebuck. Lila and Phillip will perform both solo and as a duo. (Sat, Nov 12)

Also, blues singer and storyteller Guy Davis is at WAMC’s Performing Arts Studio The Linda tonight at 8. (Fri, Nov 11)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com.

