Rogovoy Report 10/21/22

The visionary arts collective TRIBE—led by artistic director and choreographer Shamel Pitts—debuts its new program, Touch of RED, at MASS MoCA in North Adams tonight and Saturday night at 8pm. Set in a boxing ring, the cutting-edge work challenges how we think about male vulnerability. (Fri-Sat, Oct 21-22)

The Williams Chamber Players plays works by Rachmaninoff, Brahms, Ravel, and Aram Khachaturian in a free concert at Brooks-Rogers Recital Hall on the Williams campus tonight at 7:30. (Fri, Oct 21)

Rob Flax’s Boom Chick Trio brings its old time swing sound to The Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Wednesday at 7pm. Rob Flax is an award-winning virtuoso violinist and a powerhouse vocalist. (Wed, Oct 26)

Trumpter Wallace Roney Jr. and his quartet perform his composition “Gangway,” heavily inspired by Herbie Hancock’s “Maiden Voyage” and Wayne Shorter’s “Adventures Abroad the Golden Mean,” at the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., on Sunday at 7 p.m. (Sun, Oct 23)

Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist Bobby Watson brings his quartet to perform his lively bebop-style jazz at SUNY Schenectady Community College tonight at 7:30, in a concert presented by A Place for Jazz. (Fri, Oct 21)

The 76-year-old Limón Dance Company will perform Air for the G String, Orfeo, Chaconne, and The Waldstein Sonata at The Egg in Albany tonight at 8. (Fri, Oct 21)

Roots musician Jake Blount celebrates his newest music with an album release concert at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Saturday at 8 p.m. (Sat, Oct 22)

Singer-songwriter Heather Maloney brings her hypnotic, expressive, dynamic vocals and her spiritually infused, inventive melodies to the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Mass., on Saturday at 8 p.m. (Sat, Oct 22)

Williamstown native Eliza Edens debuts music from her new indie-folk album, We’ll Become the Flowers, at Store at Five Corners in South Williamstown, Mass., tonight at 6. (Fri, Oct 21)

Foster-Bennett-Wick Trio and Doubles Duo, featuring Zoots Houston and Mo Baus, headline an evening of avant-garde music at Time and Space Limited in Hudson, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Michael Foster is a saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist utilizing extensive preparations of his saxophone, augmenting it with amplification, objects, balloons, drum heads, vibrators, tapes, and samples as a method of subverting the instrument’s history and traditional roles. (Sat, Oct 22)

Albany Pro Musica’s Concert Chorus will present several musical settings of Langston Hughes’ work in a concert featuring guest baritone Philip Lima, at Troy [N.Y.] Savings Bank Music Hall on Sunday at 3 p.m. (Sun, Oct 23)

FilmColumbia, now in its 22nd year, runs this Saturday through Sunday, October 30. Headquartered at the Crandell Theatre in Chatham, N.Y., highlights include The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser and directed by Darren Aronofsky, and The Son, starring Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Anthony Hopkins. (Sat, Oct 22-Sun, Oct 30)

Grammy Award-winning all-female outfit Della Mae brings their modern take on old-time string band music to the Linda, WAMC's Performing Arts Studio, tonight at 8. (Fri, Oct 21)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com

