Rogovoy Report 4/29/22

The cultural highlights in our region this weekend include chamber music, blues, jazz, tango, folk … plus a whole lot more.

Supaman brings his blend of powwow culture, dance, hip-hop and spirituality to Club B-10 at MASS MoCA in North Adams on Saturday at 8 p.m. Born Christian Takes Gun Parrish, a member of the Apsáalooke (Absaroka/Crow) Nation, Supaman has dedicated his life to empowering and spreading a message of hope, pride, and resilience through his original art form. Supaman’s appearance at MASS MoCA is in conjunction with the final weeks of Wendy Red Star’s exhibition Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird. (Saturday, April 30)

WAM Theatre’s 2022 season kicks off on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Mass., with a staged reading of The New Galileos by Amy Berryman. In a future not too distant from our own, three female scientists – a marine biologist, a glaciologist, and a soil expert – are being held hostage by their government because of their work fighting climate change. This edgy, gripping new play explores the interaction of science and capitalism. (Sunday, May 1)

Husband and wife piano duo Ran Dank and Soyeon Kate Lee join forces with flutist Eugenia Zukerman in a program of works by Liszt, Ravel, Mozart and Gershwin as part of the Clarion Concerts series, taking place on Sunday at 3 p.m. at St. James Place in Great Barrington, Mass. (Sunday, May 1)

Gabriel Butterfield, son of the late, great Chicago harmonica player Paul Butterfield, brings his Woodstock-based band celebrating his father’s legacy of blues and roots music to the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., tonight at 7. (Friday, April 29)

Will Evans has spent the last decade as the frontman for the New England-based roots-rock outfit Barefoot Truth. Evans is now a solo performer, incorporating didgeridoo, steel drums, percussive beatboxing, acoustic guitar, and layers of soulful vocals looped live in concert. Evans bookends our region with a performance tonight at 8 at Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Saturday night at the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Mass., on a bill shared with Whiskey Treaty Roadshow. (Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30)

Latin Grammy winner Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet brings its progressive blend of tango to the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, N.Y., on Saturday at 8 p.m. The quartet’s virtuosic musical style takes elements from Argentine tango, European classical music, and American jazz and combines them gracefully and organically. (Saturday, April 30)

It’s the final weekend of the Pittsfield CityJazz Festival, tonight featuring the George Russell Jr. Trio with vocalist Lydia Harrell at the Berkshire Museum at 7:30, and concluding Sunday at 2 p.m. with the all-female DIVA Jazz Orchestra, promoting their new “DIVA Swings Broadway,” album at the Colonial Theatre. (Friday, April 29 and Sunday, May 1)

Singer-songwriter David Wilcox brings his well-crafted new-folk compositions and smooth vocals to The Linda, WAMC's Performing Arts Studio, tonight at 8. Warming up the crowd for Wilcox is Brooklyn singer/songwriter Jesse Ruben. (April 29)

Speaking of new-folk singer-songwriters, Shawn Colvin celebrates the 32nd anniversary of her magnificent, Grammy Award-winning debut album, “Steady On,” playing it in its entirety along with other fan favorites at the Egg in Albany on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. (May 3)

And finally, female Americana trio Puss n Boots brings its rootsy sound and three-way harmonies to Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, N.Y., tonight at 8. The trio is comprised of Sasha Dobson, Catherine Popper, and a singer by the name of Norah Jones. (April 29)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com

