Rogovoy Report 4/15/22

The cultural highlights in our region this weekend include blues, funk, comedy, folk, rock … plus a whole lot more.

Musical visionary and instigator Scott Petito has enlisted an all-star team of Hudson Valley musical talent for a Beatles extravaganza tonight at 7pm at the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., in which they will re-create the complete Let It Be and Abbey Road, the last two albums recorded by the Beatles. (April 15)

Bronx-bred bluesman Popa Chubby brings his signature brand of hard-edged blues and blues rock to the Stationery Factory in Dalton, Mass., on Saturday night at 7pm. The native New Yorker, born Ted Horowitz, describes his music as “the Stooges meet Buddy Guy, Motörhead meets Muddy Waters, and Jimi Hendrix meets Robert Johnson,” as good a description as any for Popa Chubby's punk-fueled blues. (April 16)

Comedian Liz Miele headlines the Comedy Grotto at Flat Burger Society in Pittsfield, Mass., on Saturday at 8pm. Originally from New Jersey, Liz started doing stand-up at age 16 in New York City. At 18 she was profiled in the New Yorker, and by the age of 22 she appeared on Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham.” Curiously, Liz was profiled in the March 2015 issue of Runner’s World. (April 16)

Duefunk brings their party beats that combine elements of psychedelic funk, rock, pop and hip- hop to the Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm. The group claims influences including Jimi Hendrix, P-Funk, Outkast, and Prince. (April 16)

The legendary singer and blues guitarist Bonnie Raitt performs tonight at 8pm at the Palace Theater in Albany. Raitt’s first album was released 50 years ago, but she hasn’t lost a step – her most recent album is called “Just Like That.” Warming up the crowd for the multiple Grammy Award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is NRBQ, one of the most zany and creative rock bands of all time, themselves worthy of a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (April 15)

Del Amitri, the Scottish alternative rock band that has been a force on the global pop music scene for over 40 years, brings its rootsy folk-rock to the Egg in Albany on Saturday at 7:30pm. (April 16)

Roomful of Blues has been blasting its horn-powered, house-rocking blues music for over 50 years. Blues Music Magazine calls them “the best little big band in the blues.” Roomful brings its bone-shaking mix of original songs and carefully chosen covers -- ranging from jump, swing and proto rock ‘n’ roll to funky, contemporary blues -- to The Linda, WAMC's Performing Arts Studio, on Saturday night at 8. (April 16)

Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier brings her original folk music to Levon Helm Studios on Saturday at 8pm, where she will be joined by none other than Amy Helm on her own turf. Mary’s songs are often informed by her experience of addiction and recovery and growing up gay, and demonstrate an “ability to transform her own trauma into a purposeful and communal narrative.” (April 16)

And last but not least, legendary folk singer-songwriter Janis Ian, known for such enduring compositions as “At 17” and “Society’s Child,” is in residency at Caffe Lena this weekend with performances tonight and Saturday nights at 8pm. (April 15-16)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.