Rogovoy Report 2/18/22

The cultural highlights in our region this weekend include jazz, folk, classical brass … plus a whole lot more.

It's the final weekend of Hudson Jazz Festival’s ‘Lift Every Voice’ Program, featuring vibist Warren Wolf tonight at 7, performing the music of Gary Burton and Chick Corea, with pianist Alex Brown. On Saturday at 7 p.m., Grammy Award-nominated vocalist Jazzmeia Horn takes the stage with her quartet, and the Jimmy Greene Quartet brings the curtain down on the jazz festival on Sunday at 3. All events take place at Hudson Hall. (February 18-20)

Saugerties Pro Musica presents the Bard Brass Quintet on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Saugerties United Methodist Church. The international quintet comprised of students from Bard College Conservatory of Music will perform brass quintets by Victor Ewald and John D. Stevens. (February 20)

The Bardavon brings singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and folk supergroup Bonny Light Horseman to Old Dutch Church in Kingston, N.Y., on Sunday at 7 p.m. Mitchell wrote the songs for Broadway smash, “Hadestown,” winning eight Tony Awards along the way, including Best Musical of 2019. For this current tour, she is joined by Bonny Light Horseman, a folk super group trio comprised of Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson -- best known for his project Fruit Bats and stints with The Shins -- and Josh Kaufman -- instrumentalist and producer known for his work with Hiss Golden Messenger, Bob Weir, and the National. Bonny Light Horseman will perform selections from their two-time Grammy-nominated album of traditional folk songs with a contemporary twist, before Anaïs takes to the stage to share songs from her new album as well as from her back catalogue of audience-favorites on this unique, collaborative tour. (Sunday, February 20 at 7 p.m.)

Troy Chromatic Concerts presents the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Cuban trumpeter/composer Arturo Sandoval, tonight at 7:30, at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. The Grammy Award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, distinguished by its lack of a permanent conductor, has recorded over 70 albums on all major classical labels, toured to 46 countries across four continents, and collaborated with hundreds of world-class soloists. Cuban-born trumpeter and composer and 10-time Grammy Award-winner Arturo Sandoval lives and breathes music, whether it’s the most straight-ahead jazz, Latin jazz or classical. The program includes Sandoval's own composition Concerto for Trumpet No. 2, as well as George Gershwin's Cuban Overture and other pieces featuring Sandoval as arranger and soloist. The program will be repeated on Saturday night at Carnegie Hall, so Capital Region listeners should consider themselves fortunate to have the opportunity to see this program in our backyard. (Friday, February 18)

The Don Byron Quartet performs at the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., on Sunday at 7 p.m.

A singular voice in a range of musical contexts, Byron is a multi-instrumentalist who primarily plays clarinet but has also played bass clarinet and saxophone in a variety of genres, including everything from straight-ahead to swing to bebop to avant-garde jazz, touching down in soul, funk, R&B, gospel, klezmer, salsa, hip-hop, classical, and cartoon music. Byron is even a member of the Black Rock Coalition. Joining Byron at the Falcon are Luis Perdomo on piano, Dezron Douglas on bass, and Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts on drums. (Sunday, February 20)

Love Letters, a two-hander by A.R. Gurney, will be performed at the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, N.Y., on Sunday at 3 p.m., as part of the center’s Local Produce Readers. Theatre. (February 20)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com

