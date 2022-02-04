Rogovoy Report 2/4/22

The cultural highlights in our region this weekend include orchestral music, folk music, rock, jazz … plus a whole lot more.

The Orchestra Now performs works by Rossini, Tchaikovsky, and Zemlinsky at the Fisher Center at Bard College on Saturday at 8pm and again on Sunday at 2pm, under the direction of Leon Botstein. The program includes Rossini’s iconic William Tell Overture and Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale The Little Mermaid, richly orchestrated by Austrian composer Alexander Zemlinsky. The program closes with Tchaikovsky’s final completed symphony, the Pathétique, which the composer called his “Passionate Symphony.” (February 5 and 6)

Soulful rock singer-songwriter Glori Wilder, who is barely out of her teens, brings her soaring, sultry vocals and her band’s smooth, R&B arrangements to the Egremont Barn in South Egremont, Mass., on Saturday at 7:30pm. You’ll dig Glori’s sound if you like Grace Potter, Motown, and Janis Joplin. Or even if you don’t. (February 5)

Martin Barre, longtime lead guitarist for English rock group Jethro Tull, performs at the Academy of Music in Northampton, Mass., tonight at 8. Barre’s current tour with his band is devoted to the 50th anniversary of the Jethro Tull Aqualung album, which Barre and company will perform in sequence and in its entirety. As if being a member of Jethro Tull for over four decades wasn’t enough, Barre has worked with many other artists, including Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, and Gary Moore, but it’s his guitar work and signature solos on Jethro Tull classics including “Aqualung” and “Locomotive Breath” for which he will always be best known. (February 4)

Rock singer-songwriter Marshall Crenshaw performs an intimate solo concert at Rockland Center for the Arts in West Nyack, N.Y., on Saturday at 7:30pm. Known somewhat as a rock ‘n’ roll revivalist, Crenshaw notably portrayed Buddy Holly in the 1987 film La Bamba. But Crenshaw is no mere throwback; he has long been noted for his original, clever, melodic songwriting that puts him in the lofty lineage of the Beatles and Elvis Costello. Crenshaw’s forever catchy hit songs include "Someday, Someway," "Cynical Girl," and "Whenever You're on My Mind.”

And the music flows at WAMC’s own Performing Arts Studio, the Linda, this weekend, beginning tonight (February 4) at 8pm, with virtuoso guitarist Stephane Wrembel, one of the most highly regarded guitarists in the world specializing in the so-called “Gypsy swing” style of jazz canonized by the legendary composer/guitarist Django Reinhardt. Then on Saturday night at 8pm, the Linda features a double-bill of singer-songwriters Amy Speace and Antje Duvekot (February 5). Amy Speace’s music has a country tinge to it that might recall Lucinda Williams. Antje Duvekot came out of the thriving Boston new-folk music scene, and she might remind some of Shawn Colvin.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com

