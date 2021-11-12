Rogovoy Report 11/12/21

The cultural highlights for our region this weekend include rock ‘n’ roll, jazz, roots music, drama, musical theater … plus a whole lot more.

Long-running Boston-based bar band the Stompers, who are going on 45 years and who have toured with the likes of the Beach Boys and fellow Bostonians the J Geils Band, perform at the Colonial Theatre in downtown Pittsfield, Mass., on Saturday at 8 p.m. The Boston Globe named The Stompers as Boston’s Best Band for six consecutive years in the 1980s, and filmmaker John Sayles used music by the Stompers in his pathbreaking film, The Return of the Secaucus Seven.

The Armen Donelian Jazz Trio, featuring the eponymous pianist plus bassist David Clark and drummer George Schuller, performs with special guest vocalist Dominique Eade at the Foundry in West Stockbridge, Mass., on Saturday at 8 p.m., as part of the West Stockbridge Jazz Series. Based in Boston, Dominique Eade is a longtime faculty member at New England Conservatory, and has performed and recorded with the likes of Ran Blake, Joe McPhee, Anthony Braxton, Bill Frisell, Dave Holland, Fred Hersch and many other jazz luminaries. Several of her own recordings have appeared in year-end top 10 lists, including “My Resistance Is Low,” named one of the top ten jazz CDs of 1995 by Billboard.

Speaking of jazz, the JD Allen Trio will perform a program called A Love Supreme: Celebrating the Legacy of Alice & John Coltrane, on Saturday night at 7 at Hudson Hall in Hudson, N.Y. Tenor saxophonist Allen has over a dozen albums as leader to his credit, and he has played with the likes of Betty Carter, Jack DeJohnette, Frank Foster, Butch Morris, David Murray, Wallace Roney, Dave Douglas, Winard Harper, and Hudson's own Meshell Ndegeocello.

Award-winning author Simon Winchester will discuss his new book, Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World, at the Stockbridge Library on Saturday at 3.

The legendary punk-poet and bestselling author Patti Smith will offer original spoken-word stories from her life interspersed with songs and a Q&A with the audience on Saturday night at 8 at UPAC in Kingston, N.Y.

Professor Louie and the Crowmatix will be joined by the Woodstock Horns tonight at 7 at the Falcon in Marlboro, N.Y., performing their original roots-rock tunes plus the music of Woodstock legends The Band.

The award-winning Kander & Ebb musical drama "Cabaret" will be performed this weekend and next in a presentation by Two of Us Productions at the Copake Grange in Copake, N.Y. Performances tonight and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m. and there will be a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m.

Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, N.Y., will tackle Eugene O’Neill’s dysfunctional family drama Long Day’s Journey Into Night this weekend and next. Intensely personal revelations of addiction, co-dependence, resentment, guilt, and jealousy are all laid bare in a play O’Neill never intended to be published or performed until at least 50 years after his death. O’Neill died in 1953 so these days it’s OK to see his searing drama. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7 and there will be a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.