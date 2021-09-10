Rogovoy Report 9/10/21

The cultural highlights for our region this weekend include cabaret, Québécois folk music, free jazz, free rock ‘n’ roll, symphonic music … plus a whole lot more.

Barrington Stage Company is streaming its sold-out concert starring Aaron Tveit this weekend, today through Sunday, in which the Tony Award nominee sings favorites from Broadway, rock and pop favorites, Tveit dazzled BSC audiences in their production of “Company” in 2017, for which he won Broadway World’s Regional award for Best Vocalist of the Decade. Tveit is currently starring in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on Broadway.

Eric Boodman and Yann Falquet bring their unique brand of traditional Québécois music, with fiddle-accordion duets, as part of the TapRoot Sessions Concert Series at Dewey Hall in Sheffield, tonight at 7.

Talk about your free jazz. The second annual Lenox Jazz Stroll, featuring internationally renowned musicians along with local favorites, takes place tonight and tomorrow across three stages in downtown Lenox, at Lilac Park, the Lenox Library, and Gateways Inn, from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Performers include Ray Anderson’s Pocket Brass Band, The Wanda Houston Band, the Armen Donelian Trio, Todd Reynolds, Greystone Quartet, Nelson Patton, and The Jason Ennis Trio featuring Natalia Bernal. The Ted Rosenthal Trio performs a special kickoff concert tonight at Gateways Inn at 6. Complete details can be found at lenoxjazzstroll.com.

Tommy Stinson, bassist for the Replacements and Guns ‘n’ Roses, will be joined by Chip Roberts when their Cowboys in the Campfire duo performs at Park Theatre in Hudson on Saturday at 7 p.m., in a free concert to benefit the Perfect Ten afterschool program. The concert itself is free, and attendees are encouraged to take part in an online auction of some great rock and roll memorabilia.

The Orchestra Now launches its 2021-22 season at the Fisher Center at Bard College this weekend with a program featuring works by Shostakovich & Dawson, under the direction of Leon Botstein. William L. Dawson said of his Negro Folk Symphony that he wanted listeners to know it was "unmistakably not the work of a white man." Dawson’s symphony is paired with Shostakovich’s enormous and patriotic Seventh Symphony, Leningrad, written largely after he had fled the city following the German invasion during WWII. Concerts take place on Saturday at 8 p.m. and again on Sunday at 2 p.m.

The Lucky 5 is a hard-swinging jazz band that blends swing and gypsy jazz to create a unique, foot-stomping blend of music for both listening and dancing. The Lucky 5 perform their original compositions and put a new spin on old jazz standards tonight at 8 at The Stissing Center in Pine Plains, N.Y.

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.com

