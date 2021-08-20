Any Questions #511: "What's In The Middle?"

WAMC's Ian Pickus and resident quizzer Mike Nothnagel look inside.

Last week's challenge

Start with a two-word animal. Drop the last three letters and, in order, you can spell the name of a related one-word animal. What are the words?

Answer: SEA LION, SEAL

THIS WEEK'S CATEGORY: WHAT’S IN THE MIDDLE #4

On-air questions: Ok, Ian: this week we’re going to play another round of What’s in The Middle? I’ll give you two members of a certain category and your job is to give me two of the three other members of that same category that fall alphabetically between mine. For example, if I told you the category was Canadian provinces and then said “Alberta / Newfoundland and Labrador”, you could say any two of British Columbia, Manitoba, and New Brunswick.

1. Top 20 most populous U.S. cities, according to the 2020 Census: Charlotte / Denver

2. U.S. vice presidents: Elbridge Gerry / Thomas Hendricks

3. Winter Olympic sports: Biathlon / Figure skating

4. Female artists who have won at least 10 Grammy Awards: Shirley Caesar / Alicia Keys

5. Official cocktails of the International Bartenders Association made with whiskey: Irish coffee / Rusty Nail

Extra credit

1. Movies starring Meryl Streep: It’s Complicated / Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

2. Nicknames of athletic teams in the Big Ten Conference: Boilermakers / Golden Gophers

This week's challenge

Start with the phrase CENTRAL ITEMS. Change one letter to a J and you can rearrange the result to spell an eight-letter word for part of an airport and a four-letter word for things you see at an airport. What are the words?

ANSWERS

On-air questions

1. Chicago, Columbus, Dallas

2. Al Gore, Hannibal Hamlin, Kamala Harris

3. Bobsleigh, cross-country, curling

4. Ella Fitzgerald, Aretha Franklin, Emmylou Harris

5. Manhattan, Mint Julep, Old Fashioned

Extra credit

1. Julia, Julie & Julia, Kramer vs. Kramer

2. Buckeyes, Cornhuskers, Fighting Illini