Leon Bridges reinvents his sound with new album, 'Happiness Anytime'

Updated October 23, 2026 at 2:13 PM EDT

Leon Bridges stepped into the spotlight with his 2015 debut album Coming Home, a collection of retro-soul and R&B tracks that captures his signature sound.

Eleven years later, he's expanding his horizons, introducing Afrobeats, Brazilian music and disco in his newest album, Happiness Anytime.

On Happiness Anytime, which is Bridges' fifth studio album, he trades his acoustic guitar for a live band and electronic accompaniment, in hopes of making his listeners dance.

"That's what was beautiful about this album. We didn't know what we wanted to make going into it," Bridges told Morning Edition. "But, you know, it was all about cultivating a new sound. And I felt that."

Bridges added that Happiness Anytime reflects his journey as he continues to become a more complex musician.

While speaking with NPR's Michel Martin about the project, Bridges discussed the inspiration he draws from witnessing joy in different cultures, the growth he's experienced since his early career and the importance of reinvention.

Listen to the full interview by clicking the blue play button above.

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