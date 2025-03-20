NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 3/20/25

Increasing clouds and breezy tomorrow with rain moving in toward sunset. Highs near 60.

Cloudy with rain tonight, mixing with snow by sunrise. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Morning rain and snow, tapering off to showers tomorrow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Most valley locations will pick up little or no snow accumulation, but a slushy coating is possible by mid morning. In the hills and mountains, a coating up to 2 inches of snow will be possible.

