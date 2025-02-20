© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

10 prison employees charged in beating death of handcuffed inmate

WXXI News | By Jeongyoon Han
Published February 20, 2025 at 3:00 PM EST
This image provided by the New York State Attorney General's office shows body camera footage of correction officers beating a handcuffed man, Robert Brooks, 43, at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County on Dec. 9, 2024.
New York State Attorney General's office
/
via The Associated Press
This image provided by the New York State Attorney General's office shows body camera footage of correction officers beating a handcuffed man, Robert Brooks, 43, at the Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida County on Dec. 9, 2024.

Ten correctional employees face charges including second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and tampering of evidence over the Dec. 10 death of inmate Robert Brooks after he was violently beaten at Marcy Correctional Facility in Utica.

The indictments, which were handed to Oneida County Court last week by a grand jury, were unsealed Thursday and said the defendants acted with “depraved indifference to human life” as several officers physically beat Brooks, while other defendants did nothing to stop the abuse. The beating was passively recorded on officers' body cameras.

“These beatings and other assaults were perpetrated by defendants, while acting in concert with each other,” the charging document reads. “In addition to the beatings, defendants with depraved indifference, did nothing to restrain each other, did nothing to stop the beatings and failed to immediately order medical assistance for Mr. Brooks.”

Brooks, who was finishing a 12-year sentence related to stabbing his former girlfriend, was beaten while handcuffed to a medical bed on Dec. 9 at the prison.

A total of 17 employees at Marcy Correctional Facility — including four sergeants, 11 corrections officers and two nurses — have been suspended, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has since called for the termination of those involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Tags
NYSPRE
Jeongyoon Han
Jeongyoon Han is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Jeongyoon Han