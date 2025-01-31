The D.C.-area crash recalls some of the deadliest aircraft disasters in U.S. history

The deadly midair collision of a commercial jet and a military helicopter near Washington, D.C., is the most significant disaster to occur in U.S. airspace in at least 15 years.

Following Wednesday's low-altitude crash, the two aircraft plunged into the frigid waters of the Potomac River. Investigators doubt there will be any survivors. Responders are still working to recover the 67 people aboard the two aircraft.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Still, it recalls the 1982 crash of an Air Florida flight into the Potomac. That accident, which was attributed to pilot error and poor weather, killed 74 passengers and crew members, and an additional four people on the ground.

With advancements in air safety technology and innovative training, air travel is safer than it's ever been — especially in the U.S. But, to err is human: Experts note that human error is responsible for the majority of aviation accidents.

"Any time you have a human being involved, you have a risk of human error," said Jim Hall, an aviation consultant who served as National Transportation Safety Board chair from 1993 to 2001.

Here's a brief look at some of the deadliest U.S. aircraft disasters since the Air Florida crash, based on reports from the NTSB. This list does not include deliberate aircraft collisions, including the 9/11 attacks, which remain the deadliest act of terrorism on U.S. soil.

Feb. 12, 2009

The deadliest recent crash occurred on Feb. 12, 2009, when a Colgan Air plane crashed near Buffalo, N.Y., killing 50 people in total — 49 passengers and crew and another person on the ground. The pilots were found to have violated federal regulations that require them to minimize conversation at critical moments of the flight, among other issues.

Aug. 27, 2006

A Comair aircraft crashed while taking off on the wrong runway in Lexington, Ky., resulting in the death of 49 passengers and crew.

Nov. 12, 2001

All 260 people aboard an American Airlines plane were killed after an aircraft crashed into the neighborhood of Belle Harbor, N.Y, shortly after takeoff. NTSB investigators said a pilot's aggressive use of the plane's rudder system and inadequate training caused the crash.

Jan. 31, 2000

An Alaska Airlines flight crashed into the Pacific Ocean near Anacapa Island, Calif. All 83 passengers and five crew members on board were killed. Maintenance and mechanical issues were cited as probable causes.

July 17, 1996

A Trans World Airlines flight bound for Paris, France, exploded and crashed in the Atlantic Ocean near East Moriches, N.Y. All 230 people on board were killed. The NTSB report points to safety issues including the maintenance and aging of aircraft systems.

May 11, 1996

A Valujet Airlines flight crashed into the Florida Everglades about 10 minutes after takeoff from the Miami International Airport. All 110 passengers and crew members were killed. Safety issues were found with equipment, training and procedures for addressing smoke and fire aboard aircraft.

Oct. 31, 1994

An American Eagle flight crew lost control of the aircraft during icy weather, crashing near Roselawn, Ind. Four crew members and 64 passengers died.

Sept. 8, 1994

A USAir flight crashed while attempting to land in Pittsburgh, killing all 132 people onboard. An investigation of the incident found issues with the rudder system and pilot training.

July 19, 1989

One crew member and 110 passengers died after a United Airlines flight experienced engine failure during an attempted landing in Sioux City, Iowa. 184 people survived the crash-landing.

Aug. 16, 1987

Shortly after taking off from the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, a Northwest Airlines flight struck light poles and a rental car facility. The crash killed 156 people, including two on the ground. One person survived. The NTSB concluded the crash was due to the crew's failure to complete proper steps during taxi as well as an unexplained electrical outage.

Aug. 2, 1985

A Delta Air Lines flight crashed as it was preparing to land at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport during a thunderstorm. Of the 163 people aboard, 134 passengers and crew members were killed that day.

July 9, 1982

A Pan American World Airways flight crashed in a suburb of New Orleans, La., killing 145 people onboard and eight others on the ground. The crash was blamed on bad weather.

Copyright 2025 NPR