Looking for love during Lunar New Year

Last year, NPR readers shared their favorite Lunar New Year dishes. This year, they shared their old and new traditions. And, as is tradition at NPR Books, we have reading recommendations for every occasion: As we welcome the Year of the Snake, here are two Lunar New Year romances that appeared in Books We Love, our annual year-end reading guide:

Lunar Love by Lauren Kung Jessen

/ Forever / Forever

This is a heart-swelling romance with the Chinese zodiac — and two charismatic business competitors at the center. Lauren Kung Jessen's Los Angeles-based love story pits Olivia, a matchmaker who runs a traditional agency based on really getting to know her individual clients, against Bennett, who's behind a dating app that threatens her business — and her worldview. This book is a fast-paced and funny exploration of family, identity, legacy and fate, packed with delicious descriptions of food. I inhaled this one in a single afternoon. — Elise Hu , host, TED Talks Daily podcast, author of Flawless

Lunar New Year Love Story by Gene Luen Yang, illustrated by LeUyen Pham

/ First Second / First Second

Since the Lunar New Year generally falls between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20, at times this holiday coincides with Valentine's Day. By its very title, Lunar New Year Love Story combines the symbolism of both holidays to create a dynamic romance, interweaving different traditions of the lion dance in Asian culture with the symbol of the lion in Christian iconography. Acknowledging the dark forces that haunt refugee and immigrant lives in transition, the young lovers in this young adult graphic novel must learn how to dance, literally and metaphorically, to free themselves from the shackles of the past and the idea of cultural authenticity that have created barriers between communities. — Thúy Ðinh , book critic

There are hundreds more love stories waiting for you in Books We Love. There, you can browse nearly 4,000 books from the last 12 years.

