Russian attack drones are killing civilians for target practice, Ukraine says

KHERSON, Ukraine — Russian military drones are swarming the skies over the front-line city of Kherson, carrying out deadly attacks that appear to target civilians, according to Ukrainian officials.

"Since the first day of this year alone, the enemy has attacked the region [with drones] about 650 times," Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson's regional military government, said in a post on the Telegram social media app earlier this month. "Seven people have died and 55 have been injured as a result of these attacks."

Not all the Russian strikes target civilians, but during a recent trip to Kherson, in southern Ukraine on the banks of the Dnipro River, NPR found people terrified by the constant threat.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Danil Tatarinov, head of an internet company in Kherson, shows small fragments of what he says is a cluster munition bomb that landed in his backyard. Tatarinov's field crews regularly face attack by Russian drones and artillery.

"I've experienced it myself. The Russian drones hunt us constantly; it's like a safari," said Svitlana Budiukh, a 43-year-old resident who's chosen to stay in Kherson. "In the summer we could hide under the green trees, but now, in winter, the leaves have fallen and we're more exposed."

Budiukh said her husband was killed in Kherson when his car was struck by a Russian artillery shell. She described a terrifying existence in the city, as people try to go about their daily lives knowing death can come at any moment.

"Why do I stay? Because it's my city, these are my people," she said.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Svitlana Budiukh, age 43, volunteers in Kherson delivering food and other aid to people trapped in their homes by the fighting. She has experienced Russian drone attacks while making deliveries in her civilian vehicle. She says the danger is worse in winter, when the trees are bare and there are fewer places to hide.

Budiukh spoke to NPR on a clear winter morning in a market square where elderly couples and families with children were out doing their shopping.

She and a friend, Natalia Savchenko, volunteer in Kherson, delivering food and other supplies to people trapped in their homes by the threat of Russia's relentless attacks. They told NPR the drone strikes escalated last summer and are now viewed by residents as a grim part of life.

"When it happens you look for anywhere to hide," said Savchenko, 68. "We run under the trees or into a shed or a garage. My God, we hide anywhere we can find."

Anton Shtuka for NPR / A man walks down a street in the front-line city Kherson, where traffic is blocked by anti-tank hedgehogs. The Dnipro River can be seen in the background. That's the front line. Russian drone pilots and artillery crews operate from the far bank in clear sight of neighborhoods that are home to at least 60,000 civilians.

According to Savchenko, her son, a civilian worker, was hit by a Russian drone in September. "It threw an incendiary bomb at his feet," she said. "He was in the hospital for two months, his legs are badly injured."

A city liberated from Russia, now besieged

From the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Kherson was a dangerous place. The city, once home to a quarter million people, was occupied by Russian soldiers until Ukraine's army pushed them out in November 2022.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Ukrainian flags honor the names of fallen Ukrainian soldiers in front of Kherson's regional city administration building.

The Russians didn't go far. Moscow's forces still occupy the far bank of the Dnipro River just a few miles away. They use artillery to shell Kherson daily. Russian drone pilots are able to operate within sight of Kherson's neighborhoods, which are still home to at least 60,000 people.

On Jan. 6, a Russian drone hit a civilian bus in Kherson, killing one person and injuring nine others. Jan. 12, a 57-year-old woman was hospitalized after a drone attack pelted her with shrapnel.

NPR wasn't able to confirm that Russian forces are deliberately killing civilians in Kherson, which would be a war crime under international law. Since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied targeting Ukraine's civilian population.

But Ukrainian officials say they have overwhelming evidence the attacks are intentional.

Anton Shtuka for NPR / A cloud of smoke rises above Kherson after another explosion. The city faces constant shelling by Russian artillery, as well as bombs dropped by drones.

"The hunt continues"

Roman Kostenko, a member of Ukraine's parliament from the Kherson region with close ties to the military, said he believes the attacks are an act of terror and also a form of target practice.

"Russia uses [these attacks] to train their young pilots on Ukrainian civilian people," Kostenko said.

"They hunt us even when it's clear it's a woman or an elderly person or an emergency rescue vehicle," said Andrii Kovanyi, a spokesman for Kherson's police department. "The Russians [soldiers] don't hide it, they post about it online on social media."

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Danil Tatarinov, head of a civilian internet company in Kherson, with other company staff in the backyard of the company office. Despite what he says is the "constant" threat of drones, Tatarinov's crews still maintain internet connections for people living in the front-line city.

People in Kherson told NPR this is one of the most chilling aspects of Russia's drone attacks. After appearing to target civilians, Russian soldiers sometimes post videos and photographs online where they boast about the violence.

"My own car was damaged in a drone attack," said Danil Tatarinov, who runs an internet company in Kherson. "I found a video of it on Russian social media channels."

/ Telegram video / Telegram video Danil Tatarinov says video distributed by Russian soldiers on the Telegram messaging app shows a drone attack on his civilian car, shown in this image. Tatarinov escaped without injury but his car was damaged by shrapnel. The message included with the Russian video: "The hunt continues."

He said the video, which appeared to be filmed from a drone's perspective, shows a grenade being dropped over his civilian car. The attack missed narrowly, causing no injuries, while damaging the rear bumper with shrapnel. NPR could not verify the origin or contents of the video.

Shaking his head, Tatarinov read the video's caption, written in Russian: "No luck this time," it said. "But the hunt continues."

Anton Shtuka for NPR / Ukrainian flag stripes on Danil Tatarinov's civilian car, which he says was damaged by a Russian drone strike.

NPR field producer Polina Lytvynova contributed reporting to this story.

