'Wait Wait' for November 16, 2024: Live in Detroit with Governor Whitmer!

This week's show was recorded at the Fox Theater in Detroit with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Governor Gretchen Whitmer and panelists Josh Gondelman, Hari Kondabolu, and Roxanne Roberts. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year; Island of Misfit Cabinet Secretaries; Parents Gone Wild

Panel Questions

Second Hand Blues; Chocolate Fraud

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about something new and unusual happening in Argentina, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We quiz Governor Whitmer on Not-So-Great Lakes

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer plays our game called, "Check out these Not-So-Great Lakes!" Three questions about small bodies of water.

Dressing The Turkey; Advice for Theater Goers

Limericks

Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Engagement Entanglement; Dirty Salad; Homely Decor

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after sexy Christmas movies, what will be the next surprising trend in holiday films.

