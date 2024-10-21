The New York Liberty defeat the Minnesota Lynx to win its first WNBA championship

The New York Liberty won its first championship title after powering through a series of five games, two of which went to overtime.

The Liberty won the series 3-2 against the Minnesota Lynx, and scored 67-62 in Sunday’s final game.

The Liberty had previously gone to the finals five times, including the league's first year in 1997 and last year, but had never won.

“To be able to bring a championship to New York – first ever in franchise history – it’s an incredible feeling, and I literally can’t wait to continue to celebrate with the city,” Liberty forward Breanna Stewart said.

Liberty center Jonquel Jones was named MVP after averaging 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists throughout the series.

“I’m just really happy,” she said. “I’m really just trying to take in the moment and every aspect of it. So I’m just up here smiling, thanking Jesus, thanking my teammates, and yeah, just enjoying the moment, man.”

Coach Cheryl Reeve has led the Lynx to four WNBA championships, and said her team would have clinched their fifth if it had not been for the officiating. She added that the league’s rules about challenging a call should be changed.

“We know this from being part of the game for so long, that, you know, sometimes you get away with stuff when you’re physical and aggressive, and [the Liberty] certainly did.”

She added, “And all the headlines will be ‘Reeve cries foul.’ Bring it on, bring it on, because this sh*t was stolen from us... We know we could’ve done some things, right? But you shouldn’t have to overcome to that extent, this sh*t ain’t that hard. Officiating is not that hard.”

Liberty Coach Sandy Brondello said she thought the referees were fair.

“That’s what you gotta get — give and take,” she said. “I mean, game No. 1, we should’ve won that game.”

Sunday's dramatic finish to the finals capped what has been a record-breaking season for the league's popularity. Average attendance and television ratings both jumped this season, thanks to increased financial investment and the influx of dynamic rookies such as Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

Copyright 2024 NPR