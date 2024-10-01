© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 Ticonderoga will be off the air frequently to allow for tower climbers to safely complete extensive work. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this time.

The Middle East war widens as Iranian missiles shoot into Israel

By Ailsa Chang,
Michael LevittChristopher Intagliata
Published October 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT

The war in the Middle East appears to be widening. Iran sent a volley of missiles at Israel just days after Israel killed the leader of Hezbollah, Hasan Nasrallah.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata