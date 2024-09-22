© 2024
Politics chat: Will lawmakers OK a bill to fund the government?

By Domenico Montanaro,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published September 22, 2024 at 7:54 AM EDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe discusses the week ahead in politics with NPR's senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro.

Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
