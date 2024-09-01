The family of an American hostage still being held captive by Hamas speaks out

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

We're following news out of Israel today. The military there announced that it has recovered the bodies of six hostages held in Gaza since they were taken on October 7. A spokesman says the hostages were killed by Hamas shortly before troops discovered them. Around 100 hostages are still being held in Gaza, according to Israeli authorities. We're joined now by Jonathan Dekel-Chen. His son Sagui is believed to be among those hostages. Thank you so much for being with us.

JONATHAN DEKEL-CHEN: Thank you for having me.

RASCOE: First, let me ask you your reaction to this incredibly difficult news today.

DEKEL-CHEN: I, like everyone in Israel, I believe - is utterly heartbroken by this senseless, brutal end of life for these beautiful young people. Totally unnecessary - and we want that there be no repeat of this.

RASCOE: What can you tell us about your son? Do you know anything about where he might be, how he might be doing?

DEKEL-CHEN: Well, keep in mind that Hamas, since it took hostage over 240 Israelis, has not allowed any Red Cross visits or any other international agencies, so we know very little about any of the hostages. The last sign of life we got from Sagui was in late November, early December from the testimony of some of the women and teenagers who were released in the first hostage deal that are from my kibbutz, from my small community on the border with Gaza. So we know, as of then, that he was alive and wounded.

RASCOE: Well, what has your family been through in all this time? I know your wife was also injured in this - in the attack.

DEKEL-CHEN: My ex-wife...

RASCOE: Your ex-wife.

DEKEL-CHEN: That's correct. The mother of my (ph) - Sagui's mom - she was taken hostage actually and miraculously was able to escape just at the very last moment and make her way back wounded to our kibbutz, and so she is OK now. The - we have been in a living hell. This is the second time in two weeks that a group of hostages who were alive until very recently were murdered and their bodies returned to Israel. Last week, a group of six older men were returned. We know for a fact that they were all alive, all of them murdered by Hamas in recent months. And four of those men were members of my kibbutz, friends of mine for the last 40 years.

RASCOE: Many of the families of the hostages have been calling for a deal to free their loved ones. What's your position on that?

DEKEL-CHEN: A position, I think, of pretty much everyone in Israel, other than our government and its small electoral base, is that the time has long passed to come to a deal. This is a deal with Satan. Hamas is Satan. Anyone who has any doubt, I, you know - I don't really have much of a conversation with them, but a deal must be made to get our hostages home, as many as possible alive - we don't know how many there are still alive - and to end the madness in Gaza.

It's important for your listeners to understand that the people of Gaza are very much hostages of Hamas as well. This never should have happened, meaning the killing in Gaza should never have happened, and it could have been stopped on October 8 had Hamas released the hostages and could be stopped tomorrow if Hamas were to agree. Obviously, our own government in Israel has been - you know, not been particularly cooperative, but the base of the issue has always been Hamas' action and its refusal to return the hostages.

RASCOE: That's Jonathan Dekel-Chen. His son is still being held in Gaza. Thank you so much for joining us.

DEKEL-CHEN: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.