Sunday Puzzle: Three of a kind

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

It's time to play the Puzzle.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

RASCOE: Joining us is Will Shortz. He's puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzlemaster of WEEKEND EDITION. Hey there, Will.

WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Ayesha.

RASCOE: So, Will, would you please remind us of last week's challenge?

SHORTZ: Yes, it came from listener Lillian Range of New Orleans. I said the word nonunion has four Ns and no other consonant. What famous American of the past - first and last names, eight letters in all - has four instances of the same consonant and no other consonant? And the answer was Eli Lilly, who founded the Eli Lilly Pharmaceutical Company. And interestingly, you know the boxer Laila Ali? She also has only one consonant, an L, and all other vowels, but she has only three of that consonant. So that's why I specified there were four in the puzzle.

RASCOE: Oh, OK. There were 440 correct entries, not, like, 1,000, so it seems like it was a little tricky. And this week's winner is Franny Bavaro from Long Island. Congratulations, Franny.

FRANNY BAVARO: Thank you so much. I'm so excited.

RASCOE: I'm glad to hear that. How long have you been playing the Puzzle?

BAVARO: Well, I've been playing but not sending in since postcard days, but ever since you could do it online, I've been sending in. And it's a bucket list thing for me today. I'm so excited.

RASCOE: Oh, I'm glad you won. And so I hear that you're an acting coach.

BAVARO: Well, I train actors to be standardized patients for medical students for medical simulation.

RASCOE: Oh, my goodness.

(LAUGHTER)

RASCOE: I did not know that was a job.

BAVARO: Neither did I till I did it.

RASCOE: Well, Franny, with such an important job, I'm glad you get to unwind by playing this Puzzle. I got to ask you, are you ready to play the Puzzle?

BAVARO: I'm so ready.

RASCOE: Okay, take it away, Will.

SHORTZ: All right, Franny. Well, I'm going to give you three words starting with the letters S, E and P, as in September. Think of a word that can follow each of mine to complete a compound word or a familiar two-word phrase. For example, if I said spring, egg and pay, you would say roll, as in spring roll, egg roll, and payroll.

BAVARO: OK.

SHORTZ: Yeah. You say a little tentatively - all right. Here's No. 1. Sales, estate, property.

BAVARO: Tax.

SHORTZ: Taxes - that's sales tax, estate tax and property tax. Shut, eagle and private.

BAVARO: Shut, eagle and private.

SHORTZ: Also, three letters.

BAVARO: Shut out, eagle - no. Shut, shut, private - Ayesha?

RASCOE: Like something on your head, like a body part.

BAVARO: Shut - on my head. Shut, shut-eye - oh, shut-eye, eagle eye, private eye.

SHORTZ: You got it. Shut-eye is right. Stretch, easy, post - four letters.

BAVARO: Stretch, easy, post. Stretch, easy, post. Stretch - stretch out. No. Stretch, easy.

SHORTZ: What would be in the outside of an envelope when you mail it? A post what?

BAVARO: Post stamp? No. Post - the outside of the...

SHORTZ: What does the post office do to your stamp?

BAVARO: They cancel it.

RASCOE: Oh, how about on your - if you had kids, on your belly, you get stretch...

BAVARO: Mark.

RASCOE: Yes (laughter).

BAVARO: Stretch mark, easy mark, post mark.

(LAUGHTER)

SHORTZ: Nice job. School, elbow, powder - four letters.

BAVARO: School, elbow, powder. Powder...

SHORTZ: Think of a small part of your house. A powder what?

BAVARO: Room - schoolroom, elbow room, powder room?

SHORTZ: You got it. Stained - now we're on to five letters. Stained, eye and plate.

BAVARO: Stained glass, eye glass, plate glass. Yeah.

SHORTZ: You got it. And here's your last one. It's seven letters long. Social, earth, political.

BAVARO: Social, earth, political. Social science, earth science, political science.

SHORTZ: Bravo. I'm really impressed, Franny.

RASCOE: Yeah, you did an awesome job. How do you feel?

BAVARO: I feel so happy I could cry.

RASCOE: OK.

(LAUGHTER)

RASCOE: Well, I am with you. It was a great job. For playing our Puzzle today, you'll get a WEEKEND EDITION lapel pin, as well as puzzle books and games. You can read all about it at npr.org/puzzle. And, Franny, what member station do you listen to?

BAVARO: We're members of WNYC.

RASCOE: That's Franny Bavaro of Long Island. Thank you for playing the Puzzle.

BAVARO: Thank you guys so much. I'm so happy, and it was so much fun.

RASCOE: OK, Will. What's next week's challenge?

SHORTZ: Yes, it comes from listener Ethan Kane (ph) of Albuquerque, N.M. Name a famous TV personality of the past. Drop the second letter of this person's last name, and phonetically, the first and last names together will sound like a creature of the past. What celebrity is this?

So again, a famous TV personality of the past. Drop the second letter of this person's last name, and say it out loud. The first and last names together will sound like a creature of the past. What celebrity is it?

RASCOE: When you have the answer, go to our website, npr.org/puzzle, and click on the Submit your Answer link. Remember, just one entry, please. Our deadline for entries this week is Thursday, September 5 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern. Don't forget to include a phone number where we can reach you. If you're the winner, we'll give you a call, and if you pick up the phone, you'll get to play on the air with the puzzle editor of The New York Times and the puzzlemaster of WEEKEND EDITION, Will Shortz. Thank you, Will.

SHORTZ: Thanks a lot, Ayesha.

