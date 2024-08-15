The News Roundup - Domestic

On Saturday, the Trump campaign confirmed that it had been hacked. An anonymous emailer identified only as “Robert” sent internal Trump campaign documents to POLITICO, The New York Times, and The Washington Post.

July’s Consumer Price Index showed that annual inflation dipped below 3 percent for the first time since 2021. Experts say this puts the Federal Reserve firmly on track to cut interest rates at its meeting next month.

Colorado’s Tina Peters – the first local election official to be charged with a security breach after the 2020 election – was found guilty by a jury on charges including attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with an order from the secretary of state.

