Conservation Fund celebrates milestone protecting "working forests" in NY

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published July 17, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Michael Lennon, The Conservation Fund
The Ten-Mile River Forest is a 9,400 acre forest in the southern Catskills in Sullivan County. It's one of several "working forests" the Conservation Fund is protecting through its Working Forest Fund.

The Conservation Fund is celebrating a milestone of 1 million acres of “working forestland” protected in the U.S. Over the past decade, the nonprofit has been using its Working Forest Fund to buy up parcels it considers especially at-risk for development in auctions across the country. Vice President and Northeast Representative for Conservation Acquisition, Tom Duffus, says the 1 million acres is responsible for more than $850 million in annual economic activity for local communities — including some areas in New York. Duffus spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
