Conservation Fund celebrates milestone protecting "working forests" in NY

The Conservation Fund is celebrating a milestone of 1 million acres of “working forestland” protected in the U.S. Over the past decade, the nonprofit has been using its Working Forest Fund to buy up parcels it considers especially at-risk for development in auctions across the country. Vice President and Northeast Representative for Conservation Acquisition, Tom Duffus, says the 1 million acres is responsible for more than $850 million in annual economic activity for local communities — including some areas in New York. Duffus spoke with WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King.