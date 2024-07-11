The government wants you to stay cool and safe at work this summer

Last summer was the hottest ever on record. But this summer isn’t too far behind.

More than 160 million Americans were under some kind of heat alert this week according to Heat.gov. And at least 45 million Americans are facing temperatures of 100 degrees or higher.

Last week, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed a new rule that could put some of the onus of employers to protect employees from extreme heat.

It would be the first major regulation focused on preventing heat-related deaths at work. How are Americans staying cool, or at the very least, safe?

