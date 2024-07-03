U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy tackles loneliness, mental health, and disinformation

Being healthy in America these days looks a little different than it did in years gone by.

We sit down with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to talk about how he’s tackling the job this time around. He also served as surgeon general under the Obama administration.

Murthy has set a few priorities for this term, including addressing loneliness, youth mental health, and health disinformation. And last week he announced gun violence as a public health crisis.

What can we expect from him and his office?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5