Orange County Land Trust launches campaign to save county's "last wilderness"

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King
Published May 1, 2024 at 1:01 PM EDT
OCLT Executive Director Jim Delaune holds up a sign from the trust's new "Save Orange County's Last Wilderness" campaign.
Jesse King
The Orange County Land Trust has launched a multiyear campaign to preserve thousands of acres of undeveloped forest near Port Jervis and Deerpark, New York. The “Save Orange County’s Last Wilderness” campaign aims to develop local partnerships and raise money to acquire parcels from willing landowners and preserve them as a park. So far, the campaign has the support of County Executive Steve Neuhaus, the Open Space Institute, and the Outdoor Club of Port Jervis. WAMC Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Jesse King spoke with Jim Delaune, executive director of the land trust, to learn more.
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of WAMC's national program on women's issues, "51%," and the station's bureau chief in the Hudson Valley. She has also produced episodes of the WAMC podcast "A New York Minute In History."
