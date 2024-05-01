Mount Saint Mary College donates properties for affordable housing in Newburgh

The private Catholic college is donating two empty lots at 417 and 419 Liberty Street to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh. Interim President Father Greg Fluet says the properties have been part of the campus since its founding in the mid-20th century, but they’ve gone unused and fall outside of the college’s fence line.

“There’s such a need right now in our community for housing," says Fluet. "And we’ve always had, for quite a while now, a really, really good connection with Habitat for Humanity. We’ve always had students being involved, actually going on building projects and so on. And so, it just made sense.”

Affordable housing in Orange County, as in much of the country, is in high demand. According to the latest “Out of Reach” report from Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress, the average single worker cannot comfortably afford to rent a one-bedroom apartment in any of the region’s nine counties, let alone buy. Median home prices are more than $100,000 higher than the mortgage a typical family could qualify for.

Habitat Executive Director Jill Marie says “affordable housing” equals 30 percent (or less) of the occupants’ income. That’s about what Habitat sells its homes for, to qualifying families in its program. Marie says the nonprofit plans to build two row houses on the Liberty Street lots, similar to the homes on the rest of the street.

“We’re starting now to do the site engineering for those lots. Really talking with our architecture [sic] and getting those plans approved to the city," Marie adds. "So we’re hoping to have that submitted within the next several months, and then starting to break ground this fall / early winter.”

Marie says Habitat typically completes three to four homes a year, but it has ramped up production since the coronavirus pandemic. It currently has 14 homes under various levels of construction, and a total of 25 families waiting for their turn to move in.

“So we paused our applications temporarily. We are taking names; we have a waiting list," she explains. "And we also have a ‘Homeward Bound’ program that allows people to come in and get in-house credit counseling, to get them mortgage-ready.”

Families with Habitat for Humanity have to complete approximately 12 to 18 months’ worth of requirements, including financial programs and volunteer hours, to qualify for the home they buy.

Marie says the Mount Saint Mary donation came just in time, as Habitat is seeking partners to help it find new lots to build on. Marie says the real estate market has shrunk since COVID prompted an exodus of some New York City residents who headed to the Hudson Valley. On top of that, she says the well of properties that Habitat used to get directly from the city of Newburgh has dried up. Marie notes Habitat is considering land partners for multi-unit buildings – condos – to make up the difference.

“But ownership opportunities, not more rentals. We are an ownership model. We believe that families need to own something and have that equity built in order to create wealth for the future for them," she clarifies. "So, looking at potential co-ops or condos or some sort of project that we could add density for our folks in the city, but also give more opportunities for families to own something."

For those who do rent, the city of Newburgh recently opted into rent control for some units, under New York’s Emergency Tenant Protection Act.

Fluet says Mount Saint Mary College plans to continue to support Habitat and encourage its students to volunteer at various events, particularly when it comes to the Liberty Street sites.

“You know, in a way, they’ll be our neighbors," says Fluet. "And we’re gonna be delighted to welcome our new neighbors.”