Late New York state budget delayed further by a cyberattack

The New York state budget, which is already over two weeks late, is likely to be even later after the Legislature’s bill drafting office was the victim of a cyberattack.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers said the attack occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the offices where bills are written and digitally printed.

Hochul, speaking on public radio station WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show,” said her top cybersecurity team is on it.

“This happened very, very early in the morning,” Hochul said. “I have one of the top cybersecurity teams in the entire country. I knew that was a priority. So no one will do it better than we do in trying to get to the bottom of this attack.”

The governor says the bill drafting staff are resorting to computers dating from 30 years ago to write the bills the old-fashioned way.

“We have to go back to the more antiquated system we had in place from 1994,” the governor said.

Mike Murphy, a spokesperson for the Senate majority, said the staff is using the older technology to work on the budget bills, and he does not “believe this will delay the overall process.”

Hochul said she doesn’t know at this point if the cyberattack was politically motivated, or who could have initiated it.