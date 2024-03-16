A manhunt is underway for a gunman in Pennsylvania suburb shooting

Updated March 16, 2024 at 12:22 PM ET

A manhunt is underway after a shooting in Falls Township, a Pennsylvania suburb near Trenton, N.J.

Middletown Township Police Department said "several" people were shot and the shooter remains at large.

Authorities described the suspect as a 26-year-old male who has ties to Trenton and Bucks County, Pa. Police are still determining if the shooting was targeted or random, Middletown police said.

Falls Township Police issued a shelter-in-place order and advised residents to "lock all doors and move to a central and secure location away from windows."

Authorities have also asked travelers to avoid visiting the township for the time being.

The Trenton Police Department said it is currently investigating a carjacking that may be connected to the shooting in Falls Township.

"We're working in conjunction with the FBI, New Jersey State Police and Falls Township," Trenton police detective Lt. Lisette Rios said in a statement.

Falls Township is located near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border near Trenton. It is also near Sesame Place, a Sesame Street-themed amusement park in Langhorne, Pa. Sesame Place has been ordered to close until further notice.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro saidon social media that he has directed state police to coordinate with local law enforcement.

I’ve been briefed on the developing incident in Falls Township, Bucks County and directed @PAStatePolice to coordinate with our law enforcement partners and provide whatever support is needed on the ground.



For those in the area, please continue to shelter in place and listen to… https://t.co/RnmJJFfS9d — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 16, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated.

