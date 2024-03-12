© 2024
The recent rise of Islamophobia in America

WAMU 88.5 | By A.C. Valdez
Published March 12, 2024 at 8:18 AM EDT
Copies of the Quran sit on a table as Muslim men pray in the mosque during a prayer vigil at Baitul Hameed Mosque in Chino, California.
No war is without its repercussions, even far from the battlefield. 

In the case of Israel and Gaza, the effects are being felt here in the United States. Islamophobic and anti-Palestinian incidents have spiked.

What does the shape of Islamophobia look like in terms of sheer numbers, here in the United States, since the warin Gazabegan?

We turn to our panel of experts to discuss the recent rise in Islamophobic incidents and the mental health of those affected here.

For more information, here’s a mental health guide.

A.C. Valdez