© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you to everyone who made the Fund Drive a success! If you would still like to make a pledge and are experiencing issues, we apologize for the inconvenience.
Please check back later as we are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Every contribution counts, and we appreciate your support!

After 2 years of war in Ukraine, 6 cities hold out hope

By Joanna Kakissis
Published February 24, 2024 at 5:10 PM EST

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Russia expected a quick victory. Ukraine expected Russian defeat. But the war goes on.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis