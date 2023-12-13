© 2023
What did this year's COP summit achieve?

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published December 13, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST
King Charles III poses with attendees at the Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum reception during COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Willthis be the moment this year’s UN climate summit in Dubai will be rememberedfor?COP summits rarely end on time and this year was no exception.

After a promising start, negotiators struggled to find a way around those pushing to end oil and gas production – and those looking for less severe steps.

But earlier today an agreement was reached. The deal calls on all countries to transition away from the use of fossil fuels.

And a landmark worth noting – it’s thefirst timein three decades of COP climate summits that nations have agreed on a move away from oil, gas, and coal.

