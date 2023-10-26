© 2023
Who is House Speaker Mike Johnson?

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg, Amanda Williams
Published October 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT
US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries(L) hands newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson the gavel at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.
The United States House of Representatives finally has a leader.

Yesterday, all 220 House Republicans present voted forLouisiana Republican Mike Johnson. He was the fourth candidate put forward by the GOP in the three weeks since they ousted former speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Johnson is now second in line to President Joe Biden after Vice President Kamala Harris – whose elections he tried to overturn. He inherits a hefty to-do list. Where might he put his attention first? 

Maya Garg, Amanda Williams