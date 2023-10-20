WAMC Sports Report 10/20/23: Astros pull even in ALCS with 10-3 Game 4 win over Rangers

MLB

José Abreu hit a three-run homer right after Yordan Alvarez’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly, and the Houston Astros pulled even in the American League Championship Series with a 10-3 victory over the Texas Rangers in Game 4. The Astros led 3-0 only four batters into the game. They responded immediately after Texas got even on Corey Seager’s opposite-field homer in the third inning. Adolis García also homered for the wild-card Rangers, who have dropped two games in a row at home after starting this postseason with seven consecutive wins — six on the road. Game 5 is Friday afternoon at Texas before the best-of-seven series shifts back to Houston for Game 6 on Sunday. Jose Altuve had three hits and scored three times in his 100th career playoff game.

Ketel Marte capped a three-hit afternoon with a walk-off single in the ninth, rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied in a walk-off to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 to close to 2-1 in the National League Championship Series. On the verge of falling behind 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, Arizona tied the score on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s RBI double. Gurriel opened the ninth with a leadoff walk off Craig Kimbrel, stole second and took third on Pavin Smith’s infield single. Marte drove in the tiebreaking run with one out.

Tonight, Houston is at Texas at 5:07 for Game 5, and Philadelphia plays the Diamondbacks in Phoenix for Game 4 at 8:07.

NFL

Travis Etienne ran for two touchdowns, Foyesade Oluokun returned an interception for a score, and Christian Kirk’s 44-yard touchdown after a short catch over the middle lifted the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-24 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned from a sprained knee that forced him out of the final minutes of a victory over Indianapolis on Sunday. He led Jacksonville with 59 yards rushing and completed 20 of 29 passes for 204 yards and one TD to help the Jags win their fourth straight. The Saints were in position for a tying TD when they drove inside the Jacksonville 10 in the final minute only to stall out on four straight incomplete passes.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not play Sunday because of a back injury when Las Vegas visits the Chicago Bears, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Raiders have not announced Garoppolo’ playing status. Either 15-year veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell will start for Las Vegas. Hoyer played the second half of Sunday’s 21-17 victory over the New England Patriots when Garoppolo was injured. O’Connell started and played the entire game when the Raiders lost at the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 on Oct. 1.

NHL

Cole Smith scored twice in the first period and the Nashville Predators beat the New York Rangers 4-1. Ryan O’Reilly and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville, and Juuse Saros, starting for fifth time in five games this season, finished with 23 saves. Adam Fox scored for the Rangers. New York's Igor Shesterkin was pulled in the second period after giving up four goals on 18 shots. Backup Jonathan Quick stopped all nine shots he faced in his season debut.

Adam Ruzicka scored the go-ahead goal on a bad-angle shot 4:35 into the third period, and the Calgary Flames never trailed in a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Jonathan Huberdeau, Blake Coleman and Walker Duehr also scored, and Calgary improved to 1-1-1 three games into a five-game Eastern trip. Dan Vladar stopped 24 shots in his season debut in net. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Erik Johnson scored for the Sabres, who gave up the opening goal for the third time in four outings. Rookie Devon Levi stopped 33 shots, but appeared off his game in his fourth consecutive start of the season.

Brad Marchand and James van Riemsdyk scored 21 seconds apart late in the first period, and the Boston Bruins won their third straight game to open the season, beating the San Jose Sharks 3-1. David Pastrnak scored for the fourth time this season and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves to get the Bruins off to a good start on their four-game road trip. The Sharks wrapped up a season-opening four-game with another loss. San Jose became the third team ever to go winless when opening the season with four straight games at home.

Cam Atkinson scored twice and Sean Walker added his first goal with Philadelphia as the Flyers beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-1. Atkinson, who missed all of last season with a neck injury, has three goals in the Flyers' 3-1 start. Walker scored his first goal since February, ending a 25-game drought, by firing a wrist shot past Edmonton's Jack Campbell on a short-handed rush with 1:31 remaining in the second. Joel Farabee opened the scoring in the first period for Philadelphia. Carter Hart made 22 saves. Zach Hyman scored for Edmonton, his second of the season, on a play started by Conor McDavid.

NBA PRESEASON

Boston 127 Charlotte 99

NBA

LeBron James is beginning his 21st NBA season on a path to redefine how long an elite player can stay on top. James begins his 21st NBA season next week with his 39th birthday looming in December, yet the top scorer in league history shows shockingly few signs of decline from his peerless standard of production and performance. From a statistical standpoint, James’ production hasn’t lessened in any significant way for two full decades. James makes this unprecedented longevity look relatively easy, yet he also smiles and deflects when asked about his endgame. James was the youngest player on the floor when he made his NBA debut 20 years ago. He’s now the oldest player in the league. The Kid from Akron isn’t a kid anymore, and the 38-year-old enters this season as the NBA’s most senior player. He was only No. 3 on that list last season, behind Udonis Haslem, who played his last game two days shy of turning 43, and Andre Iguodala, who retired at 39.

WNBA

A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are poised for a possible three-peat and continue one of the greatest runs in league history. They capped off a history-making regular season with a second consecutive championship, and their core group of players — WNBA Finals MVP Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray — all are returning. That quartet is in their prime: Young is 26 years old, Wilson 27, Plum 29 and Gray 31. The Aces joined the Los Angeles Sparks (2001-02) and the Houston Comets (1997-2000) as the only teams in league history to win consecutive titles.

NCAA

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh denied having any knowledge or involvement in plotting to steal opponents’ play-calling signals by sending representatives to their games. He also said he and his staff would fully cooperate with an NCAA investigation into the allegations against his program. The Big Ten conference provided no further details, only to say that it had notified Michigan’s upcoming opponents about the investigation. The second-ranked Wolverines play at Michigan State on Saturday. The NCAA does not have rules specifically against stealing signs but does prohibit in-person advanced scouting of opponents and also has bylaws prohibiting unsportsmanlike activities.

Bronny James has joined his Southern California teammates in a preseason fan event at Galen Center. James walked out wearing a No. 6 jersey, dancing to the music as he made his way to center court and acknowledged the cheers by waving to the crowd and smiling. The freshman went into cardiac arrest during a workout at Galen Center in late July. His father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, earlier this month said his oldest son is progressing in his rehab in hopes of playing this season. The 21st-ranked Trojans open the season Nov. 6 against Kansas State in Las Vegas.

OLYMPICS

Nearly 1,000 years after lacrosse was first played on fields that could sometimes stretch for miles across the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, the sport will be on the Olympic schedule in Los Angeles in 2028. Whether members of the Haudenosaunee, a collection of six Indigenous nations whose territory covers upstate New York and adjacent sections of Canada, will play in that tournament is a question that will keep the lacrosse world on edge between now and then. For now, the International Olympic Committee has ruled out having the Haudenosaunee play as their own team, the way they have at past world championships and last year’s World Games. Players could still earn spots on teams representing the United States and Canada.

© 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.