© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published October 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks before boarding a plane at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, en route to Israel.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks before boarding a plane at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, en route to Israel.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Israel this week to reaffirm U.S. support for the country’s war against Hamas. He told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that America would ‘always be there’ for Israel at a joint press conference.

House Republicans are still looking for a Speaker. Majority Leader Steve Scalise quit the race on Thursday.

California banned the use of four potentially harmful food additives this week. Brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate, propylparaben and red dye 3 have been linked to a variety of diseases including cancer.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5