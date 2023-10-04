From solar panels to national policies, what climate solutions actually help?

Climate records have been broken non-stop this year.

2023 saw the earth’s hottest summer on record. The record-breaking heat continued into September. The year also saw extreme weather including the Canadian wildfires that scorched 37 million acres of land, roughly the size of the state of New York.

News like this can be disheartening. But we’ve heard from many of you about springing into action to fight climate change, even if it’s cautiously optimistic.

One listener told us, “My family and friends havedecided to go meatless and think that eating aplant-baseddiet is the solution.”

Rory in South Dakota said, “I’vebeen studying climate change way too much for way too long, and I find it to be quite frustrating because of the lack of action, but my contribution this morning is that I’mgoing down the road with a trailer full of solar panels right now to install.”

We hear from a panel of experts aboutwhat can be done at home, in your community, and on a larger scale through policy and industry action to fight climate change.

This conversation is part of NPR’s Climate Week which puts a spotlight on solutions.

