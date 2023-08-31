Idina Menzel's new album embraces her inner 'Drama Queen'

Since her Broadway debut as an original cast member of “Rent” in 1996, Idina Menzel has been nicknamed “the Queen of Broadway.”

Many know her as Elphaba, the evil, yet misunderstood witch in the Broadway musical “Wicked,” which earned her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

She’s also made her mark on the younger generation, with a recurring role in the television show “Glee,” and as the ice queen, Elsa, in Disney’s “Frozen” series.

This month, Idina releases her seventh studio album, a disco record called “Drama Queen,” that she calls unapologetic and confident.

She joins 1A to talk about what inspired the album, what it’s taught her, and how she’s grown during her decades-long performance career.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5