The Missing in Maui

Officials have confirmed at least 115 people died in the wildfires in Maui.

Police on the island say 100 percent of all single-story residential properties have been searched and teams are now transitioning to searching multi-story residential and commercial properties.

There were 850 people still unaccounted for after wildfires devastated the town of Lahaina.

For some insight into the task of identifying the true number of lives lost, we turn to Lynn R. Goldman.She’s dean of the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University. She led an independent review of fatalities caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and 2018.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5