Micron to offer memory exhibit on opening day at NYS Fair

Micron is offering a close-up look at what memory means at the New York State Fair. There is only one day to take advantage of a memory learning experience from the company that’s building a billion dollar mega computer chip complex in central New York.

Micron invites fairgoers to learn about what it does on opening day of the fair only in an interactive educational space at the fair’s exposition center. Micron’s Amy Henecke said it’s a very hands on exhibit. For example, there’s a memory install race.

"We have the opportunity to here install memory into an actual computer device," Henecke said. "Depending upon how long it takes, you can race somebody and then the person who gets all of the memory installed first, will win a prize."

Ellen Abbott / WRVO The memory race is part of the Micron exhibit.

Fairgoers can also try on cleanroom suits and get a picture with the company’s robotic dog. Henecke said it’s all part of a strategy for Micron and central New York to get to know each other.

"We actually have a lot of people here who may not have met the community yet and so not only can we meet the community at Micron, but they can come meet us," Henecke said.

The Micron exhibit runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 23.