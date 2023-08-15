Sullivan County confirms multiple pertussis cases, reminds residents to get vaccinated

Better known as “whooping cough,” pertussis is an airborne illness characterized by intense coughing fits that end in a distinctive “whooping” sound, signaling that someone is gasping for air. Department of Public Health Director Karen Holden says Sullivan County confirmed five new cases of pertussis just last week. She says that makes a total of 16 cases so far this year – the most the county has seen since 2016.

Holden says pertussis often starts with basic cold symptoms, which worsen over the first two weeks. Patients might develop a slight fever, vomiting, shortness of breath, or turn blue in addition to the coughing fits. Holden says those fits can last up to 10 weeks or longer.

"So it’s not just where someone coughs like when you have allergies, or when you have a regular cold or bronchitis. But people actually get coughing fits, and it makes that ‘whooping’ noise," Holden clarifies. "Sometimes older children or adults don’t get that ‘whooping’ noise. Children that are young get it because their airway is smaller, which is why it’s so important that, if you’re concerned about it, that you see a provider.”

That’s right: older populations can catch and spread whooping cough, too. It’s often talked about in the context of children, though, because pertussis poses a particular threat to kids and babies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has seen a rise in cases since the late 1980s, and between 2010 and 2020, up to 20 babies died each year in the U.S. The younger a baby is, the less developed their immune system is, and the more likely they are to need hospitalization. The CDC says whooping cough can lead to complications like violent shaking, pneumonia, apnea, and encephalopathy, or brain disease.

Holden says unvaccinated children and adults can also experience more severe symptoms and complications. And so, in tune with National Immunization Awareness Month, the county is reminding residents to get the jab — and boosted.

“I think that we focus mostly on our children. Like, ‘Oh, do the kids have all their shots?’ people will say. But as adults, we also need to continue to take good care of ourselves, and one of those ways is to make sure we’re vaccinated for diseases we can prevent against," says Holden.

Holden notes the vaccine for whooping cough is lumped in with the vaccine for diphtheria and tetanus. The CDC recommends infants and children get a total of five jabs of the DTaP vaccine over the course of early childhood – three shots and two boosters – up until age 6. Then, the Tdap booster is recommended for patients between the ages of 11 and 12 – and then every 10 years after that. Holden says pregnant women can also help give their baby some immunity in those first two months by getting the Tdap booster during the early part of their third trimester. But often, she says people forget all about the Tdap booster – or they don’t remember it until something comes up.

“Most people will think, ‘Oh, when did I get my last tetanus?’ You know, did you get cut or step on a rusty nail? But it’s super easy. I certainly wouldn’t recommend a specific pharmacy, but any pharmacy you can call, see if they have the vaccine, and you can also just log onto some of them and make an appointment. It took me 15 minutes," she explains.

Beyond vaccinations, if you have cold symptoms, Holden says you can help stop the spread by covering your coughs and sneezes, discarding tissues, washing your hands frequently, refraining from shared cups or silverware, and staying away from others until you’ve been checked out by a healthcare provider. Above all, Holden urges new parents to be mindful of family and friends as they come to visit their newborns.

“They often screen grandparents, someone who is going to be babysitting your new baby. You should think about their siblings, are they up to date? Any aunts and uncles," she adds. "You know, everyone wants to visit, everyone wants to visit the baby. So, make sure that friends, family, and loved ones are up to date on their vaccines.”

If you or your provider needs more information, Holden says the county has a registered nurse or epidemiologist on call 24/7 at 845-292-5910.