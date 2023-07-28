© 2023
Hulu's 'The Fool' gives a working class perspective of life in Los Angeles

By Gabriel J. Sánchez,
Sarah Handel
Published July 28, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT

Comedian and actor Frankie Quiñones talks about the second season of the show This Fool, now streaming on Hulu.

Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Sarah Handel