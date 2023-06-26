The Wagner group, Vladimir Putin, and the march on Moscow

A weekend of chaos in Russia has left Russians, and the world, with more questions than answers.

With shocking ease and the stated aim of ousting Russia’s defense minister, Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner troops swept into Rostov on Saturday and seized the military headquarters there.

Then they continued to move hundreds of miles north on a march to Moscow – meeting little resistance and only words of warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Then as quickly as it happened, it seemed to be over. A deal was reached and the march was stopped without a word from the key players.

So, what happens with the Wagner group now? And what have the events of the weekend told us about Putin’s state of power?

