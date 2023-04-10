The problem with politeness and the matter with manners

The last few years have been increasingly unhappy for many Americans.

We are all – to some degree – stressed. And that can affect just how much we feel like saying hello to that person on the street or holding the elevator for the person we see around the corner.

When you sit and think “How often do I hold the door open for people?“ or “When was the last time I sent someone a thank you note?“ the answer might be seldom.

But do small gestures of manners and etiquette matter anymore?

We gather a panel to discuss what’s in and what’s out when it comes to politeness.

