What the Dungeons & Dragons movie means for the future of D&D

The game of Dungeons & Dragons hasjumped offplayers’tables andonto the silver screen.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is full of familiar character types and monsters that seasoned roleplayers will recognize. But even those who don’t know an Ochre Jelly from a Gelatinous Cube can find something to enjoy in this fantasy romp.

That might have seemed next to impossible until a decade ago. D&D has changed a lot since its creation in 1974. Games used to be played in kitchens, classrooms, and clubhouses. And perceptions of who played and why were less than flattering.

Now, the dungeons and the dragons have gone digital. The game’s consumed via streaming sites like Twitch and played on virtual tabletops like Roll20.More people are rolling for initiative than ever before. And that’s got the owners of the game wondering, just how many people can they get to pull up a chair to the proverbial table?

We discuss the shifts in culture, conversation, and business of D&D with entertainment reporters, dungeon masters, and game developers.

